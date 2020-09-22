NFL games, at first notice, don’t look any different in 2020 than they did in 2019. Turn on a game this fall, and you’ll see two teams competing against one another on a football field. But after a short time, after the camera does an arial shot of the stadium, the reality of the current situation becomes crystal clear. With COVID-19 still ongoing, NFL game days look different vastly different this season. Many NFL teams, citing safety concerns, have decided to play home games in front of empty stadiums, with most of these teams replacing live fan noise with pre-recorded cheering. Six teams have had fans in the stands (albeit in an extremely limited capacity), with five of those teams coming away with a win. A few teams have changed their policy since the start of the season.

With the start of Week 3 just days away, we decided to take a look at each team’s current fan-stadium policy, and how each team has handled their current situation as far as win-loss records are concerned.

Arizona Cardinals: No fans for first two home games

Arizona, won its first home game this past Sunday, defeating the Washington Football Team 30-15. The Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, are 2-0 entering Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Atlanta Falcons: No fans until Oct. 11

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they will begin hosting fans in a limited capacity when they host the Panthers in Week 5. Atlanta is 0-1 at home this Sunday after dropping their season-opener to the Saints, 38-25.

Baltimore Ravens: No fans until further notice

The Ravens are 1-0 at home after dispatching the Browns in Week 1. While they currently do not have fans at their home games, the Ravens fans have purchased over 500 seats in section 146 in honor of Mo Gaba, a 14-year-old Ravens fan who passed away this summer following a lifelong battle with cancer. Every seat purchased in “Mo’s Rows” is going towards COVID-19 relief efforts. Fans that purchased seats also received a can cutout that is part of “Mo’s Rows”.

Buffalo Bills: No fans for first two home games

Buffalo is 1-0 at home after defeating AFC East rival New York in Week 1, 27-17. The Bills then became the first team to win a road game that had fans in the stands when they edged the Dolphins this past weekend. On Sunday, the Bills will host the Rams in a battle of undefeated teams.

Carolina Panthers: No fans through one home game

The Panthers, who recently lost running back Christian McCaffrey for at least a month, are 0-2 and 0-1 at home this season. They’ll be on the road this Sunday before hosting the 2-0 Cardinals in Week 4.

Chicago Bears: No fans until further notice

Chicago’s surprising 2-0 start includes a win over the visiting Giants this past Sunday. The Bears will be at Atlanta this Sunday before hosting the Colts in Week 4.

Cincinnati Bengals: No fans through one home game

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 0-1 at home after dropping their season-opener against the Chargers. Cincinnati will face the Eagles in Philadelphia this weekend before returning home to host the Jaguars in Week 4.

Cleveland Browns: 10% capacity for first two home games

An announced crowd of 6,000 fans watched the Browns run past the Bengals in Week 2, 35-30. Cleveland, who lost their season-opener on the road in Baltimore, will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys: 25% attendance for Week 2

The Cowboys had 21,708 fans on hand to witness the team’s improbable comeback victory over the Falcons on Sunday. Dallas, 1-1 through two games, will take on the Seahawks in Seattle this Sunday before hosting the Browns in Week 4.

Denver Broncos: No fans through one home game

While the Broncos expressed hope that they would eventually have fans in the stands this season, the team did permit fans inside Empower Field at Mile High during Denver’s Week 1 loss to the Titans on “Monday Night Football.” No fans are expected to be allowed to attend the team’s upcoming home game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions: No fans for first two home games

The Lions, who are 0-1 at home after dropping their season-opener to the Bears, announced last month that no fans would be permitted inside Ford Field for the first two games of the season. The team expressed optimism that some fans could be permitted to attend the team’s third home game, which will be against the Saints in Week 4.

Green Bay Packers: No fans for first two home games

The Packers are 1-0 at home after posting a relatively easy win over the Lions this past Sunday. Green Bay, who will again play inside an empty stadium against the Falcons in Week 4, may have fans in the stands when they face NFC North rival Minnesota in Week 8.

Houston Texans: No fans for first home game

While they played in front of an empty crowed during their 33-16 loss to the visiting Ravens on Sunday, the Texans are hoping to play in front of 15,000 fans when they host the Vikings in Week 4. Before that game, the Texans will try to get their first win on the road against the 2-0 Steelers.

Indianapolis Colts: 2,500 fan limit for home games

Lucas Oil Stadium was less than 4% of its capacity when the Colts defeated the Vikings this past Sunday in the team’s home opener. Indianapolis will again play in front of 2,500 fans when they host the 0-2 Jets on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 25% stadium capacity for home games

The Jaguars and Colts played in front of a crowd of 14,100 fans (about 21% of the stadium’s capacity) during Jacksonville’s 27-20 victory. The Jaguars, who lost a hard-fought game in Tennessee this past weekend, will again have fans in the stands when they host the 0-2 Dolphins this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs: 22% stadium capacity for home games

A crowd of 15,895 fans (the second-highest attended game this season) were on hand to witness the Chiefs begin their title defense with a 34-20 win over the Texans. The Chiefs, who defeated the Chargers on the road in Week 2, will again play in front of limited fans when they face the Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

Las Vegas Raiders: No home fans for the 2020 season

Raiders owner Mark Davis has announced that, instead of playing in front of a limited crowd this season, he would rather wait until he is permitted to have a full capacity crowd inside Allegiant Stadium before having fans attend games again. While no fans were in attendance, the Raiders had a memorable first game inside their new stadium, defeating the Saints on Monday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Los Angeles Chargers: No fans for first two home games

The Chargers nearly pulled off a win in their first game inside SoFi Stadium. With Justin Herbert at quarterback, Los Angeles took the Chiefs to overtime before eventually falling to the defending champions. Los Angeles will look to get their first home win this Sunday against the Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams: No fans for first two home games

The Rams recorded the first-ever win at SoFi Stadium after defeating the Cowboys in Week 1, 20-17. Los Angeles, which defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, will face the 2-0 Bills in Buffalo this Sunday before returning home to face the Giants.

Miami Dolphins: 20% capacity limit

A crowd of 11,075 (about 17.1% capacity) watched the Dolphins fall in a tightly contested game against the Bills this past Sunday. Miami will again play in front of fans when they take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings: No fans for first two home games

The Vikings, who played inside an empty home stadium in Week 1, lost in front of 2,500 fans in Indianapolis this past Sunday. Minnesota, who was hoping to have a 20% capacity for home games, will look to get their first win of the season this Sunday against the visiting Titans.

New England Patriots: No fans for first two home games

Prior to the start of the season, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker did not approve the Patriots’ plans to have a 20% capacity for home games. Despite not having fan support, the Patriots won their home opener over the Dolphins before falling to the Seahawks in Seattle. New England will host the 2-0 Raiders on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints: No fans for the first home game

The Saints, who recently announced that fans are not expected to be allowed to attend this Sunday’s game against the Packers, are 1-0 at home after defeating the Buccaneers in Week 1. The Saints suffered their first loss on Monday, dropping a 34-24 decision to the surprising Raiders.

New York Giants: No fans until further notice

The Giants fell to the Steelers during their first home game of the season. New York, after falling to 0-2 following a road loss to the Bears this past Sunday, will now host a 49ers team that has been decimated by injury during the first several weeks of the season.

New York Jets: No fans until further notice

New York teams are 0-2 inside MetLife Stadium this season. The Jets, who fell to the 49ers this past Sunday, will play in front of fans for the first time this season when they face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles: No fans until further notice

Philadelphia is 0-1 at home this season after losing by 18 points to the Rams this past Sunday. The 0-2 Eagles will try to get their first win against the visiting Bengals on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers: No fans for the first two home games

The 2-0 Steelers, who moved their training camp from Saint Vincent College to Heinz Field this summer, are holding out hope that they will be able to host fans in a limited capacity at some point. Pittsburgh, who won their home opener against the Broncos this past Sunday, will host the 0-2 Texans on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers: No fans for the first home game

While the 49ers are hoping to have fans at some point, they currently have bigger problems on their hands. San Francisco, 1-1 through two games, lost pass rusher Nick Bosa for the season after he tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Jets. The 49ers also sustained injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (high ankle sprain) and Raheem Mostert (sprained MCL).

Seattle Seahawks: No fans for the first three games

The earliest Seattle could possibly have fans for its home games would be when the 49ers come to town in Week 8. Despite not having “The 12s” in the stands, Seattle was still able to defeat the visiting Patriots this past Sunday, 35-30.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: No fans for the first two home games

The Buccaneers, who have yet to play in front of fans this season, are 1-1 through two games. Tampa Bay did manage to win their season-opener, a 14-point victory over the Panthers this past Sunday. Tom Brady will look to get his team to 2-1 with a win in Denver on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans: No fans for the first home game

Tennessee, dating back to last season, is 5-1 in its last six games after starting the 2020 season with wins over the Broncos and Jaguars. The Titans will look to improve to 2-0 on the road when they head to Minnesota this weekend.

Washington Football Team: No fans for 2020 season

Washington will play in front of fans for the first time when they face the Browns this Sunday in Cleveland. Washington is 1-1 after beating the visiting Eagles in Week 1 and falling on the road in Arizona this past Sunday.