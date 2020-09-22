LeBron James’ 2018 arrival in Los Angeles returned the Lakers to contender status, but the addition of Anthony Davis one year later might be what ultimately ends up putting them over the top. Through two games in the Western Conference Finals, Davis has 68 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, helping Los Angeles build a 2-0 lead over the Nuggets. Game 3 tips at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday inside the Orlando bubble.

The last time these teams met on Sunday, McClure identified Lakers forward Anthony Davis as one of his top picks. The result: Davis filled the stat sheet with 31 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal — putting up over 51 points on DraftKings.

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Murray has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2020 NBA Playoffs as he’s progressed from a player who has averaged 15.6 points throughout his career to an offensive force capable of taking over a game. He’s erupted for 40 or more points four times during the postseason, including a couple 50-point outings against the Jazz.

The Lakers have kept him relatively in check through two games as he scored 21 in Game 1 and 25 in Game 2. But McClure believes another big showing could be on the way for NBA DFS players. Murray scored 25 points despite poor 3-point shooting (2 of 9) in Game 2, and if he can get a few more of those to fall, he could easily be looking at 30-plus points in this matchup. Expect the Nuggets to get him plenty of looks as they aim to avoid the 0-3 series hole, making Murray one of the top NBA DFS picks on this single-game slate.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering LeBron James. King James was just that in Game 2, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing four assists and swatting two blocks in 36 minutes. That marked James’ eighth straight double-double of the postseason.

James’ scoring in the 2020 NBA Playoffs (25.6 ppg) has been virtually identical to his regular-season numbers (25.3 ppg), but he is grabbing 2.2 rebounds per game in 12 postseason starts this season. And while he is dishing 1.5 fewer assists per game, that means James is assimilating more into his natural small forward position than taking over the point for the Lakers. James’ NBA DFS price tag may be high, but so too is his value Tuesday in all NBA DFS formats.

