Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player ever, is now in the NASCAR game and his first move in his new sport is a great one as he’ll have Bubba Wallace as his team’s lone driver.

Jordan, who announced the move Monday night, added that Denny Hamlin will also be an owner of the team.

MJ said in a statement:

“Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series, announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of this season.

Hamlin, who will remain the driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, released a statement of his own, saying, “Deciding on a driver was easy – it had to be Bubba Wallace.”

Twitter rightfully loved this news: