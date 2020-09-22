Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock suffered a strained rotator cuff early in Sunday’s game, forcing backup Jeff Driskel into action. With now expected to miss as many as five weeks, the Broncos are making a move to bring in a more experienced starter than Driskel, and are reportedly signing former Jags QB Blake Bortles to a one-year deal.

Before the Broncos settled on Bortles, head coach Vic Fangio was asked about the possibility of Colin Kaepernick making a comeback to the NFL in Denver, but told reporters that Kaepernick’s name did not come up in conversations with GM John Elway. Less than one day later, Adam Schefter reported the Bortles deal.

During a segment on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday, Max Kellerman argued that Broncos execs were guilty of “dereliction of duty” for not giving Kaepernick a workout to gauge his abilities, given his résumé.