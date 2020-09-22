Description: LUT Vs MUN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Luton Town go into today’s encounter with a slew of impressive wins in their wake.

Luton Town couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect start to their 2020-21 season in the English footballing arena. Not only has the side registered two wins on the bounce in the Carabao Cup to make its presence felt in today’s contest but has gone onto win each of its opening couple of fixtures in the Championship as well.

Its form which the side will be looking to keep going when it squares off against Manchester United in its third round Carabao Cup fixture. And given the team’s pulsating form, the side makes a foray into this contest with the knowledge that it can pull off an unprecedented win.

Its not only down to their profound four wins on the spin but also Manchester United’s howler of a start to the Premier League 2020-21 campaign. The club was routed 3-1 by a makeshift Crystal Palace side, an affair which saw them being schooled by a team fraught with a string of injuries to its backline.

LUT Vs MUN Fantasy Probable Winner

And with Manchester United set to rotate their playing 11 for this fixture, Luton Town’s bid for a win can’t be discounted at any costs. This has the makings of a closely contested affair, one which is bound to be determined by the barest of margins.

However, Manchester United should have more than enough in the tank to pull off a narrow win to progress unscathed from the affair.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Potts, Brendan and Eunan will all fail to make the cut for Luton owing to their prevalent injuries.

Luton Town

Shea, Bree, Lockyer, Bradley, Norrington-Davies, Shinnie, Moncur, Tunnicliffe, Clark, Hylton, LuaLua

Manchester United

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, James, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Ighalo

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Luton Town Vs Manchester United Third Round

Date And Time: 22nd September, Wednesday- 12:45pm IST

Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton

Top Goal Scorer

Luton Town

Manchester United

Rashford: 19 Goals, 6 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Reading Vs Luton Town: 0-1

Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace: 1-3

Goal-Keeper

Luton Town’s Simon Sluge will be inducted in our side as the goal-keeper for this contest. He pulled off a cleansheet in the club’s second round fixture against Reading, a solid performance which paid testament to his expansive skill set.

Defenders

The less spoken about Manchester United’s defence the better. Fitting the bill perfectly is their record 80 million CB Harry Maguire, a player who has been more interested in getting involved in skirmishes outside of England rather than getting his house in order as a defender.

However, despite this narrative, the CB will be picked up by his for the affair. Out of these two, its Manchester United who have a better chance of picking up a cleansheet to see us get in the club’s captain.

Fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka slots his way into our side as well given his willingness to run down the flanks and register a pinch perfect cross or assist for his counterparts. Eric Bailey is set to get a chance out on the field for the club today to make the CB the third pick of the trio from the side.

Midfielders

Donny van de Beek needed no time to get his career at Manchester United. Despite getting just 22 minutes against Crystal Palace, he managed to score his maiden goal for the club on his debut to see him become a must have pick for us.

We are also going to be opting for CDM Fred from the side given his ability to imbed in place a slew of tackles and blocks. Elsewhere, with a goal for his side in the Championship, Luke Berry will become the first pick for us from Luton Town in this slot.

CDM Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will be his partner for this one, someone whose calibre in pulling off recoveries and winning aerial dules has seen him hold down fort in midfield for the side.

Strikers

He was sprucely used in the club’s league opener but Mason Greenwood is set to be deployed in his side’s playing 11 today. And it were competitions like these where he earned his living last season with breakthrough performances seeing him become a mainstay of the side’s playing 11 in the Premier League.

After their horrendous start to the season, Anthony Martial should be selected for the fixture to make him our pick from the side given the 19 goals he had last season.

James Collins has scored once for the home side in Championship 2020-21 and given the vulnerabilities of a vulnerable opposition defence, the Luton striker is a must have pick for us.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His ability to go for the jugular and send down a scorcher of a shot will see Greenwood captain our side while Donny is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sluga, Aaron, Baily, Harry, Donny, Fred, Berry, Mpanzu, Martial, Collins, Mason

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.