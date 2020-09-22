Stephen Thompson makes an exception for Leon Edwards, as in his first ever social media call out he challenged Rocky, for a one-on-one.

Leon Edwards, whose all-out attempts to draw Jorge Masvidal’s attention, in order to subsequently challenge him for a bout, might have proved to be futile, but it turns out that his call outs were enough to wake Stephen Thompson. Wonder Boy Thomson, who is on the lookout for an opponent to mark his return, has evidently challenged Edwards via social media.

Stephen Thompson Posts a Tweet Challenging Leon Edwards

Stephen Thompson is a renowned figure in MMA circuit, and he last set foot in the Octagon in November 2019. Thompson ignited sparks of a return only a couple of weeks ago, which seemingly was taken as a follow-up of Nick Diaz announcing his arrival after a 5-year hiatus. However, he now seems eager to face No.3 in the Welterweight division, Leon Edwards.

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Wonderboy is 37, and might be at the twilight of his career, but his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in the history of MMA will remain unaltered. Moreover, at this point, him challenging a taxing competitor in the form of Rocky, only speaks volumes about his spirit.

Now, all eyes would be on Edwards, as how he would approach this calling. Leon Edwards is currently on a 8-match winning streak, and apparently wants to solidify his position as a title contender. The Welterweight division is presently in full force, where Gilbert Burns would be the next to face Kamaru Usman for the title, and on the basis of how that will pan out, the next step in the process will be dwelled. Though, as per current scenario, the race to become the next No.1 contender will be between, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards. So, an encounter and a victory against a worthy opponent viz. Stephen Thompson, can place Edwards at the top of the pecking order.

