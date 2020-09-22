Description: LEY Vs TOT Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Coronavirus ravaged Leyton set to be routed by Tottenham today.

Whilst they have had a solid start to the ongoing edition of League Two, that start will have little bearing for Luton Town today. They are up against a massively superior Tottenham side, a team which despite all the chopping should manage to pull off an easy win on the day.

After losing 1-0 to Everton in the Premier League and then struggling to get past their Europa League qualifier, the 5-2 win Tottenham recorded against Southampton at the weekend is exactly what the club needed. Going down 1-0 in that fixture, things looked set to be staring down the barrel for Tottenham once again before the team went on a rampage.

Getting their house in order, the Kane-Son duo ended up wiping the floor with Southampton to hand Tottenham their first convincing win of the season. It was the perfect performance to usher in the new signings of Sergio and Bale, a set of events which have all of a sudden turned around the mood engulfing the club.

LEY Vs TOT Fantasy Probable Winner

Buoyed by that flair filled performance, Tottenham finally have the much coveted for shot in their arm. With water under the bridge for them now, the London based side has pulled up its socks, a team which will have no qualms in quashing Leyton Orient today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Japhet and Bale will both be unavailable for Tottenham with the duo nursing injuries at the moment.

Leyton Orient

Vigouroux, Thomas, Turley, Coulson, Widdowson, McAnuff, Wright, Dennis, Maguire-Drew, Sotiriou, Angol

Tottenham

Hart, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Cirkin, Gedson, Sissoko, Lamela, Alli, Sessegnon, Bergwijn

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Leyton Orient Vs Tottenham Third Round

Date And Time: 22nd September, Tuesday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: The H2T Group Stadium, Leyton

Top Goal Scorer

Leyton Orient

Tottenham

Bygone Encounter

Orient Vs Mansfield: 2-2

Southampton Vs Tottenham: 2-5

Goal-Keeper

Leyton Orient’s progression into this stage of the Carabao Cup is down to goal-keeper Lawrence Vigouroux. The shot stopper has staved off a string of shots across the course of the last couple of outings to make him our pick in this docket.

Defenders

Tottenham’s perils with defence are well documented this season. This is a backline which has failed to register a cleansheet in each of its last three affairs, a side clearly stumbling its way defensively at the moment.

In the midst of this peril, today’s encounter against Leyton Orient is just what Tottenham needed. With Leyton Orient rocked by COVID to see the club’s stadiums and facilities be shut down and with a crucial match awaiting in League Two after this affair, the home side is set to roll out a depleted attack.

Its one which Tottenham’s backline can placate to see us rope in three picks from the side. We begin with Serge Aurier who ended up with a solid amount of assists last season, someone always capable of assisting in the side’s attack.

CB Toby Alderweireld was not used against Tottenham which means he should be instilled in the side’s backline for this one. Juan Foyth partners him up, two defenders who’ll render Orient as only bystanders today.

The one pick for us from the home setup as well with the robust Josh Coulson earning his way in our setup.

Midfielders

Despite impressing in the chances he’s gotten, Steve Bergwijn has never really been trusted enough by Tottenham. He’s had to scrounge his way for chances and with one such opportunity set to come his way today, he’ll be looking to show why he’s deserving of a regular place in the side’s setup.

Erik Lamela will be snagged by us alongside him, someone for whom this could easily end up being a final chance to prove his worth. We also have Moussa Sissoko join up along with Dele Alli who could be playing his last encounter for Tottenham before his likely transfer to PSG.

We have the one name being immersed in from Orient as well with Ousseynou Cisse’s ball handling abilities making him our pick from the setup.

Strikers

Everything in attack is bound to rest squarely on Danny Johnson for Leyton Orient today. He’s been torching his way to a slew of goals at the moment, someone who has been massively hailed for his stupendous knowhow of the game.

Captain And Vice-Captain

We envisage today being a watershed moment for Steve to see him captain our side while Lamela is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Vigouroux, Coulson, Foyth, Aurier, Toby, Alli, Lamela, Sissoko, Cisse, Steve, Danny

