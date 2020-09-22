After LeBron seemed to hint at Covington when he described people ‘s***ing their pants in the arena’, the MMA fighter responded in kind to the NBA great.

The back and forth between Lakers’ LeBron James and Colby Covington has been in the news for about a month now. It started when Covington denounced NBA players striking during the playoffs.

He tweeted that cops had the ‘toughest job in America’ and if players really cared about racial equality, they would quit playing their ‘kids’ game’.

Colby Covington’s combative reply to LeBron James’ post-game comments

A trash talker in the true sense of the word, Colby Covington definitely does not back off from a fight. He seemed to take LeBron James’ post-game comments about people on the outside talking about basketball personally.

His reply is a scathing one, putting the responsibility of Delonte West’s meth addiction on his younger teammate’s head.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

Covington’s continued attempts to undermine the NBA and LeBron James seem like a cry for attention. The welterweight fighter is one of the better fighters in his division, but he was knocked out by champion Kamaru Usman in the title fight in 2019.

It makes sense that Covington would continue to play the role of the aggressor in what is perceived as a confrontation between a Trump supporter and an opposer.

Covington is clearly against athletes that speak out against the government and it will be interesting to see if LeBron James takes a direct shot at him the next time he addresses the media.