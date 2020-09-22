The 46th pick in the 2019 draft, Talen Horton-Tucker put up impressive numbers when was called upon and credits his performances to LeBron James.

The Lakers’ rookie hasn’t had a lot of playing minutes, playing only 2 matches before the regular season got shut down. He played most of the season with the Lakers’ G League affiliate team, averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 38 matches. I

n his playoffs debut, he scored a quick 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in Game 4 vs the Rockets.

Horton-Tucker got crushed by AD after he celebrated his Game 2 buzzer-beater.

Talen Horton-Tucker credits LeBron for his performance

The Lakers’ rookie credits LeBron James for his impressive outings in the playoff. Upon being asked about what led him to be so good in his debut playoff outing, he replied with,

“Bron told me to stay ready,” Horton-Tucker said. “To hear that coming from him, he gave me a boost. Who better to hear that from in the first playoff game? The advice they gave me was to stay ready, stay patient and things are going to happen.”

The rook has been learning a lot from the experienced players on the team by being around them.

“They drink a lot of wine. I don’t drink that. But I can still be around. They can drink their wine and give me an orange juice. I just like sitting around, listening and taking anything in,” Lakers rookie teen Talen Horton-Tucker to @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/wJ1vCwEBFV #NBA — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 22, 2020

Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3

The Nuggets take on the Lakers for their 3rd matchup of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 9 PM ET.

The Nuggets are expected to have taken some time and figure out how to get the other players except Jokic and Murray to contribute more on the scoring side. They also face a problem with their turnovers and the Lakers’ transition offense.

Game 3 should be another interesting matchup and big performances from the stars of both the teams are expected!