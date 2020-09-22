12xNBA All-Star, 2x NBA Champion Isiah Thomas says LeBron may be the greatest to ever play the sport, thereby snubbing Michael Jordan.

Every NBA lover has their own version for who the Greatest of all time (GoAT) is. We hear the classic Micheal Jordan vs LeBron James argument for the GoAT debate a lot. 2x NBA Champion and part of the ‘bad boy’ Pistons, Isiah Thomas put his thoughts out about the same.

The GoAT debate has been one that has been going on for quite some time and won’t stop for quite a long time.

“LeBron will be the GoAT by the time he’s done,” says Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas reveals that he thinks Kareem Abdul Jabbar is his current GoAT. He also says that he believes that by the time LeBron is done with his career, he would secure the GoAT spot.

Zeke thinks LeBron will be the 🐐 by the time he’s done. 👀 https://t.co/6BAZPc1J8W pic.twitter.com/14j7QQ6CEM — theScore (@theScore) September 21, 2020

Isiah Thomas and the ‘bad boy’ Pistons were the biggest rivals in front of Micheal Jordan before his first 3-peat. MJ beat the Pistons and advanced to his first finals to win won his first ring.

We can see why IT may not be very inclined toward MJ as the GoAT because of their on court rivalries.

Who is the GOAT in NBA?

Micheal Jordan has been regarded by many as the greatest to step on the basketball court. LeBron James may have better numbers, but we also have to see that MJ played for 15 seasons whereas LeBron is in his 17th season and isn’t looking to stop for the next 2 years.

Micheal Jordan averages a NBA record holding 30.1ppg in his 15 seasons, whereas LBJ put up 27.1ppg.

In the playoffs, no recent player is as successful as Micheal Jordan is. He went to 6 NBA finals, won all 6 of them and earnt the NBA Finals MVP in all 6. LeBron has been to 9 finals, winning 3 of them and getting 3 NBA Finals MVP.

LeBron averages just over 28ppg in the Playoffs whereas MJ has 33.45ppg average in the playoffs.