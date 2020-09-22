KOL vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – 23 September 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The two-time champions will collide against four-time champions in the IPL 2020 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Two champion teams will collide against each other in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians lost their first game of the tournament and would definitely like to get a win this time around. They have some really good players in their ranks but they would definitely want to improve in their fielding department. Hardik Pandya didn’t bowl in the last game and this can be a setback for them. The arrival of Nathan Coulter-Nile will certainly bolster their attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will start their campaign from this game. They have two of the most prolific T20 players in Andre Russel and Sunil Narine but their injury concern can be a threat for the side. The arrival of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan will certainly make their side stronger in this tournament.

We are in for a great contest in this game of the IPL 2020.

Pitch Report – This pitch will not allow a high scoring contest as the average 1st innings score at this ground in T20 Domestic games is just 148 runs.

Total Game Played: 12; Batting 1st Won: 5; Batting 2nd Won: 7

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan, and Shubhman Gill.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sandeep Warrier and Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, and Eoin Morgan

KOL vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Quinny is a brilliant player of the spin bowling and he played a decent knock of 33 runs in the last game as well. He scored over 500 runs last season and just cannot be dropped from the team.

KOL vs MI Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Saurabh Tiwary (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit started well in the last game but could not hang on with his form but he will be an impact player for sure in this game and Mumbai will rely on him to give them a good start whereas Tiwary will be a really good option to manage the credits and he played a good knock in the last game as well. Both of them should be picked.

Eoin Morgan (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Morgan will play a big part in the batting line-up of the Knights and has a really good record in T20I games with an average above 30 and S/R above 138 whereas Gill will play a huge part this season as an opener and now he is an experienced player as well. Both of them will play a huge part in this game for the Knights.

KOL vs MI Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 10) and Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Both of them are T20 superstars and can turn any game on their own. Russel was a beast in the IPL 2019 and was the highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker of the Knights whereas Narine is also expected to give them blistering starts as an opener and there is no doubt over his bowling abilities. They are absolute match-winners and just cannot be dropped.

KOL vs MI Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 8.5), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world right now and his performances in IPL have been great as well. He picked 19 wickets last season whereas his economy was just 6.63. Jasprit will bowl in the death overs and is expected to take wickets whereas Chahar is the main spinner of the side and his wrist-spin can do magic this season. He picked 13 wickets in IPL 2019 and picked a wicket in the last game as well. Boult, on the other hand, is the no. 1 ranked ODI bowler and he also bowled a good opening spell in the last game. This trio is expected to pick a lot of wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

Kuldeep Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kuldeep had a season to forget in the IPL 2019 and he would want to revamp himself this season where the pitches will suit him as well. He will be the main wicket-taker of the side this season.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Sunil Narine

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma

KOL vs MI, KOL vs MI Fantasy, IPL 2020 Fantasy, IPL 2020, IPL Fantasy, Kolkata vs Mumbai, KOL vs MI Fantasy Updates, Knight Riders vs Indians Fantasy,

Indian Premier League, Fantasy, Fantasy Updates, IPL KOL vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy, IPL Fantasy Updates

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.