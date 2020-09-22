KKR vs MI Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the fifth match of IPL 2020.

The fifth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

The match will see Knight Riders as the last team to play its first match in IPL 2020. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be playing their second match after losing the first one to Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Going by the Head-to-Head record from the past, Indians have a significant lead (19-6) against Knight Riders. However, the lone match between these two team in the UAE was won by Kolkata in 2014.

Having already played a match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, MI are likely to have another advantage as far as the knowhow of the pitch is concerned.

KKR vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25

Matches won by KKR: 6

Matches won by MI: 19

Matched played in India: 22 (KKR 5, MI 17)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (KKR 1, MI 0)

KKR average score against MI: 148

MI average score against KKR: 157

Most runs for KKR: 151 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for MI: 708 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for KKR: 21 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for MI: 11 (Hardik Pandya)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell)

Most catches for MI: 9 (Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard)

The last time Kolkata and Mumbai faced each other witness the latter registering a clinical 9-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mediocre 134-run target, Indians had sealed the chase in the 17th over on the back of a match-winning 88-run partnership between captain Rohit Sharma (55*) and Suryakumar Yadav (46).