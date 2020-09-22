Chris Paul talks about how players in the NBA Bubble feel about what is happening in the US, mainly citing Jamal Murray’s interview.

The United States has been through a lot these past couple of months when it comes to racial injustice. A number of racially charged murders across the nation at the hands of authority sparked a number of protests, including protests and boycotts from the NBA.

Many players debated on whether or not to continue the Playoffs, including LeBon James, Geroge Hill, Chris Paul, amongst others.

The NBPA’s President, Chris Paul, recently sat down with CNN to discuss the NBA’s involvement in social reform and getting the public registered to vote.

Chris Paul on how NBA Bubble has affected Jamal Murray and co.

“It weighed on guys heavily. If you saw Jamal Murray when he had that unbelievable game in the Playoffs, he was in tears because we are human beings!” Chris Paul exclaimed in his interview.

This is of course in reference to Jamal Murray’s emotional interview after scoring 50 points in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz. Murray was seen visibly distraught by the unjust police brutalities that took place in the country.

Chris Paul also said, “A number of guys spoke up day in and day out”, commends players such as Jaylen Brown and CJ McCollum on shining a light on racial injustices that run rampant through the country.

Is there a mental toll to being on the NBA Bubble for months on end?

Numerous players have come out to say that not being around their families in these troubling times really was a difficult challenge to go through.

Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, including countless others took to social media to express show much they would love to see their children.

The NBA definitely was on the right track when they allowed players and now coaches and selected staff to bring family members into the Bubble.