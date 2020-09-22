JAM vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers – 22 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Singhbhum Strickers will take Jamshedpur Jugglers on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Jugglers have lost all five of their games till now in the tournament and are almost knocked out whereas the Strickers have won three of their games and are looking in decent touch in the tournament. Strickers would like to dominate in this game as well.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamshedpur Jugglers– Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Himanshu Diwedi, Rahil Khan, Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar.

Singhbhum Strickers – Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

W Beng, B Krishna, J Singh, V Vikram, and A Singh Surwar.

JAM vs SIN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

S Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Kumar has scored 100 runs till now in the tournament and played a brilliant knock in the last game as well. He is a good player and should be picked for this game.

JAM vs SIN Fantasy Batsmen

W Beng (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from Singhbhum Strickers. Beng will open the innings for the side and has scored 131 runs in the tournament so far. He is the best batsman of the side and should be picked for this game.

A Hooda (Price 8.5) and V Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Jamshedpur Jugglers. Hooda can open the innings for his side and has scored 83 runs in the tournament whereas Kumar is also a decent player and has scored 97 runs till now. Both of them are decent players.

JAM vs SIN Fantasy All-Rounders

K Suraj (Price 10) and V Vikram (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Singhbhum Strickers. Suraj has been the best batsman of the side and has scored 142 runs in the tournament whereas Vikram has picked five wickets in his bowling. Both of them are really good players and will be picked for this game.

A Singh Surwar (Price 10) and R Prasad (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Surwar has been the ace all-rounder of the side. He has scored 47 runs and has picked 5 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Prasad has picked a couple of wickets and has scored 26 runs in the last three games. Both of them are decent players.

JAM vs SIN Fantasy Bowlers

B Krishna (Price 9) and S Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Singhbhum Strickers. Krishna has picked eight wickets whereas Lala has picked six wickets in the tournament so far. They are genuine wicket-takers and will be picked.

J Singh (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Singh has picked eight wickets in the tournament so far and has been one of the leading bowlers of the tournament. He cannot be dropped at any cost.

Match Prediction: Jamshedpur Jugglers will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

B Krishna and J Singh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + W Beng and A Singh Surwar

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.