In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sports memorabilia items have been selling at a very high rate. The latest example is a rare Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card that recently sold on the auction for block for a staggering modern-day record of $1.812 million. The card, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks star, was listed by Goldin Auctions and features a piece of a game-worn jersey from Antetokounmpo’s rookie season.

The card was in Panini America’s 2013-14 “National Treasures” line and featured the NBA logo patch from one of Antetokounmpo’s jerseys. Another reason it went for so much is that it was graded a MINT 9 by the Beckett Grading Service.

According to TMZ Sports, Goldin Auction believes that the Antetokounmpo card could end up being the most expensive basketball card in history. The price it went for broke the record that was set by a LeBron James rookie card earlier this year. The LeBron card sold for $1.8 million, so this Antetokounmpo one did not set the record by too much.

Antetokounmpo was a relative unknown when he came over from Greece, but has blossomed into one of the biggest stars that the NBA has to offer. Considering that Antetokounmpo just won the league MVP for the 2019-20 season, the value of the card may rise even more if the buyer decided to put it back on the auction block in the future.