Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali is set to become the new CEO of Formula 1, poised to make a return back to the sport after a long absence.

According to a report by the RaceFans, Stefan Domenicali is speculated to become the new CEO of Formula 1. The report further states that the role of CEO will be relinquished by Chase Carey, who took up the position in January 2017 following Liberty Media’s takeover.

And has recently overseen the successful completion of negotiations to extend F1’s Concorde Agreement with all 10 participating teams. Carey, who also holds the role of F1 chairman, is expected to retain links to the sport in an outward-facing role.

Former Ferrari boss already holds good rapport with F1 hierarchy

Domenicali was linked with Ferrari from 1991 and took over the role of team principal in 2007 after Jean Todt stepped down from the team and was responsible for the following season’s successes.

After a good run of seven years at Ferrari’s helm, he stepped down from the role in 2014 and later in that year took over as the head of the FIA’s single-seater commission.

Two years later he became the CEO of Lamborghini, which is now believed to be up for sale by parent company Audi. It is reported that he is set to take the new role by the start of next season.

The Racefans have further claimed that the Liberty Media has denied to make a comment on this matter. The appointment of Domenicali means the top roles at both F1’s governing body and commercial rights holder will be held by former Ferrari principals.

However, Todt who became the FIA chief in 2010 has already claimed that he will not go for re-elections to extend his tenure, with his current spell ending this year.