Why has EA Sports not released a Demo version for FIFA 21? For the first time, EA sports, developers of FIFA, have announced there won’t be a demo version releasing this year. Read more to find out why there has been a change, and all the latest details regarding FIFA 21.

Many fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of FIFA 21 Demo. Everyone expected it to be dropped this week as EA sports usually released the Demo 2 weeks before the game. However, the hungry fans ended up disappointed.

For the first time in EA sports’ modern history, there will be no Demo Version for FIFA 21. The Developers announced the cancellation of the Demo version to ensure they can focus on finishing the game before it releases on October 9.

Why isn’t there a demo for FIFA 21?

Traditionally, the demo version for FIFA arrives 2 weeks prior to game. In the case of FIFA 21, the release date was already delayed from September to October due to the pandemic. Fans, who were eager to get their hands on the new features & check out the gameplay are in for a disappointment.

We aren’t releasing a demo for FIFA 21. Instead we’ve made the decision to focus our development team’s time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles. We look forward to EA PLAY members jumping in 10 days from now and launching the game Oct 9. — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2020

This year, there will be no demo for FIFA 21. EA Sports has released a statement saying they are focusing on improving the game ahead of its initial release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and later on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.