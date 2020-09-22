“Feels like the one that would make sense” – The Rock on facing Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37. Fans have been clamoring for a match between the cousins.

Roman Reigns vs The Rock is a match that many have been asking for a long time now. With Reigns’ heel turn, the demand for this match is even more now. The Universal Champion’s opponent for his first title defence has only made the fans more optimistic.

Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. Many have speculated that the Tribal Chief will go through different family members on his way to Wrestlemania before going face with face with The Rock himself at the Showcase of the Immortals.

“Feels like the one that would make sense” – The Rock on facing Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37

The People’s Champion revealed that he was open to the match during a conversation with Hiram Garcia on his YouTube channel.

“Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman,” Rock said. “In terms of box-office draw…”

When asked who would leave with their hands raised, The Rock joked that Reigns would draw first blood before he gets his win back the next year.

“I know how that conversation goes,” he said. ‘Listen, here’s what we’re thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one…that’s when…”

“But you know what, the truth is,” he continued. “I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

The last time The Rock and Reigns shared a ring was all the way back in 2015 when the People’s champion helped fend off The Authority to help Reigns win the Royal Rumble match.

