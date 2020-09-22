DEN Vs LAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Lakers manage to stave off a late surge by Denver to take a crucial two game lead in the series

From holding a runaway lead in game two to just about squirming their way to a two point win on the day, Los Angeles Lakers will be thanking their gods for helping them hang onto their lead. The win, albeit from a convincing win was crucial to the Lakers’ aspirations of making it through to the NBA finals.

However, the Lakers will be well aware that this series is far from finished. Denver Nuggets showed what they are capable of, a team whose brimming with fight and character, attributes responsible for the team playing its attributes in the Western Conference finals.

Where the Lakers will be cautious when approaching game 3 of the series today, Denver on the other hand know they have a massive job on their hand. Although they have peddled out some sensational recoveries across the last couple of series, this Lakers side is an entirely different entity as compared to Utah Jazz and LA Clippers.

Probable Winner

In a tie which will once again be determined by the barest of margins, it’s the Lakers’ clutch names who’ll ensure the side registered a third win on the spin. Denver are struggling to scour for points across the field, a dilemma which will leave them devoid of a win once again.

Probable Playing 5

Denver Nuggets

Grant, Paul, Jokic, Jamal, Gary

Los Angeles Lakers

James, Davis, Green, Alex, Kentavious

Match Details

NBA Conference Finals 2019-20

Match: Denver Vs Lakers Game 3

Date And Time: 23rd September, Wednesday: 6:30am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

Best Ball Stealer

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers

Bygone Encounter

Lakers Vs Denver: 105-103

DEN Vs LAL Team

Point Guard

Rajon Rondo is yet to hit the heights of the conference semi-finals but his influence can’t be undermined in this Lakers’ setup. The point guard’s ball handling abilities and quick ball rotations have been crucial to the side’s ability to traverse past a stringent Denver defence.

Paring him up as usual is Alex Caruso. The two have moved in tandem to open the zone and shoot triples from the corners, points which have proved to be crucial for the side in the ongoing series.

Shooting Guard

After an underperforming season, Danny Green has finally pulled up his socks come the playoffs. He’s showing why the Lakers have persistently made him a part of their shooting arounds with him pulling off 11 points and 5 rebounds the last time around.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 11 points in the same fixture as well courtesy of his jump shots.

Small Forward

Michael Porter Jr. has been a consistent performer for Denver Nuggets ever since the onset of the bubble to see him retain his place in our setup. He pulled off 15 points in game two, a showing which once again saw him leave the Lakers in a tizzy when trying to square off against.

Power Forward

Jerami Grant’s tottering form is proving to be one of the reasons for the club slowly losing their grip on the series. The power forward is failing to leave up to his reputation but his ability to canter his way inside the paint and pull off reverse scoops see him be unearthed by us for today.

The Lakers rode on Anthony Davis’ game winning shot the last time around to register their second win on the bounce. The Lakers’ fulcrum in attack and defence, Davis has taken it upon himself to guide his side through to the finals to burst onto the stage in this series.

Centre

Dropping 11 points on the spin in game two, Nikola Jokic almost ended up winning the game on his own strengths for Denver Nuggets. He pulled off a stunning thirsty points, nine assist and four rebound performance, a showing which once again hammered home the centre’s world class skit set.

Star Player

The 31 point performance he produced in game two make Davis an instant choice as our side’s star player while Nikola is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Rondo, Caruso, Green, Kentavious, Michael, Davis, Grant, Nikola

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.