Deion Sanders’ coaching career at Jackson State University began with a whole bunch of fanfare and attention, with the Hall of Famer making the grandest of entrances into his opening press conference on Monday.

On Tuesday, there was another ripple through social media, with a report from WLTX’s Joe Cook, who said sources told him that Sanders’ staff would include fellow NFL legends Terrell Owens as his wide receivers coach and Warren Sapp coaching the defensive line.

It had everyone buzzing and hoping for a reality show camera crew to come to practices and film all the drama that could pop up with the three of them at the helm.

But Sanders himself took to Twitter not long after that tweet to deny it was true.

Alas. What fun that would have been. For now, enjoy his entrance from Monday: