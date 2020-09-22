Darkwood was fully released on Steam on August 18th 2017. It started catching a lot of attention and has a rating of 9/10 on Steam. Over 95% of the players that have played it have said that they liked the game.

This what we think makes the games so great for almost everyone to play.

It offers you numerous choices and game endings!

Darkwood is a survival-based horror game that progresses as you make choices and trigger events in the game. It is a top-down type of game which means that you will have a bird’s eye view of the game as you play it.

The game revolves around storing enough resources while surviving the perilous landscapes. Each day is a checkpoint in itself as you lock yourself in your hideout to survive the night and fight off things that roam in the dark.

Here is how the game works!

The game also provides the main character with nifty skills. The choices that you make throughout the game will largely decide the outcome of the game.

Upon setting off certain trigger events, various NPCs will react differently to your arrival in their domains. The game features a host of different enemies that the character will face and it is expected that the player will upgrade his abilities as the enemies will get tougher to fight.

We are provided with a workbench for crafting certain items and a ‘hotbar’ which is basically our inventory. The workbench is additional storage space for storing the majority of our items.

The character can craft hotbar upgrades on the workbench. The hotbar upgrades will allow you to carry more items with you as you travel.

To download Darkwood on Steam, click here.