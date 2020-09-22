Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports



What the Indianapolis Colts did to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings offense was borderline felonious in Week 2, holding them to just 11 points and Cousins to one of the worst outings in his NFL career. It was a stout effort by an improving Colts secondary, but they’ll have to go forward without safety Malik Hooker, who is lost for the rest of the season. Hooker went down in the 28-11 shellacking of the Vikings with what’s now been diagnosed as a torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, ending his 2020 campaign after just two games.

The former first-round pick is also in a contract year after the Colts decided against executing his fifth-year option, leaving him to hit free agency in 2021 on the heels of a devastating injury. As high as the ceiling might be on Hooker, this latest injury raises more questions about his durability, having also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his rookie year. When healthy, however, he’s easily one of the best defensive players on the Colts roster, as evidenced by his 51 combined tackles, two interceptions and three pass break ups in 2019 alone.

The latter is why although the Colts didn’t exercise his fifth-year option, they weren’t entirely out on keeping him around.

“In [2018], Malik was coming off that injury and got better as the year went on,” Reich said this offseason, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “Last year, I really felt like Malik had a really good year. You could really feel his presence. Physically, I felt Malik’s presence on the field.

“Malik is not the most outgoing, bubbly personality. He’s got a lot of juice and intensity in him and I think you really saw that come out last year when he was healthy, when he started playing real physical and making plays on the ball. So, really excited and expecting big things from him this year.”

Unfortunately, the Colts won’t get the chance to see what he can do in the final year of his current contract, and Hooker will now undergo surgery to repair the torn Achilles and rehab for the 2021 season — moving toward an uncertain future wherein he’s uncertain who he’ll suit up for.