With many orgs opting to invest more into their Valorant roster and in time many teams like NiP and FPX announced support staff for their roster.

As EU was pushing towards the importance of coaches, it was left to see what NA would do.

We are not done with announcements today 😤 Please give a warm welcome to @AshJLong & @JamezIRL who join #C9VAL as Head Coach & Strategic Coach, respectively! #C9WIN pic.twitter.com/n2pEVPq5nt — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 21, 2020

Cloud9 have announced that they have signed Ash “Chu” Long as their Head Coach.

While James “JamezIRL” Macauley was announced as the strategic coach.

Who is Ash “Chu” Long?

Chu is a former Overwatch Coach, having coached notably Envision eSports and Team Envy.

He was the integral part of Envy during their Contender Seasons which helped them to reach top 8 team in 2018.

Incredibly excited to start this journey with @Cloud9 and to be working with a world class team! https://t.co/eS6NNAp11p — C9 Chu (@AshJLong) September 21, 2020

They won both Season 1 and 2 of the Contender Series 2019 NA west.

The British Coach is known for his involvement in the development of talents and growth of teams within months.

Who is James “JamezIRL” Macauley?

Coming from the brand of CS:GO, also known for his time at Cloud9 as an analyst for the CS;GO team back in 2015.

Also coached the revamped 2019 CS:GO roster for a few months.

Later he joined the org as a consultant back in January’20.

His most notable glories were at the Zotac Cup Masters 2018 with Ghost Gaming where they finished 3rd.

Also a 2nd place finish at the ESL Pro League S8 NA, having defeated numerous strong teams in the process.

With many NA teams like TSM and Gen.G already having a coach for their roster.

It was high time C9 signed up one.

Cloud9’s Roster:

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Josh “shinobi” Abastado

Skyler “Relyks” Weaver

Daniel “vice” Kim

Ash “Chu” Long (Head Coach)

James “JamezIRL” Macauley (Strategic Coach)