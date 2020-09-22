According to Chris Broussard today, many Clippers players believe themselves to be as good as Paul George and resented the preferential treatment he got from Doc Rivers.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ dysfunctional squad’s dirty linen is now being aired in public. After their shocking exit in the Conference Semifinals, cracks have appeared in what seemed to be a team capable of title contention.

There were obvious chemistry issues across the board, and the reasons behind that are slowly coming to light now.

Chris Broussard reveals resentment in Clippers locker room due to preferential treatment for PG-13

The foundations for the other Clippers’ resentment of Paul George are obvious. Despite being afforded star status, the swingman came up short with some woeful performances in the playoffs. This includes 9 point, 11 point and 13 point games against the Mavs, and two 10-point games against the Nuggets.

Chris Broussard revealed how a lot of players were irked by the preferential treatment given to Paul George, despite his absence during clutch situations.

“I’ve been told some of the Clippers role players actually think they’re as good as Paul George. They’re having problems w/ the special treatment he’s gotten from Doc Rivers. They can handle Kawhi getting special treatment bc for the most part he delivered.” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/bGY7d3B8D4 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 22, 2020

Understandably, the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, who’re also volume scorers, believe they’re as big contributors as George. Harrell won Sixth Man of the Year for this past season, and Lou Williams was a finalist this time and a 3-time winner in the past.

The Clippers’ knockout has been a cue for some really bad Paul George bashing. There’s a good chance that Broussard’s sources are not accurate too. Broussard does not exactly have the best of records as a news breaker.