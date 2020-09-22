The Eastern Conference finals has not disappointed so far, with the first three games between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat being decided by a total of 19 points. On Wednesday night, the action will roll on with a pivotal Game 4. Either the Celtics will even things up at 2-2, or the Heat will take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Boston blew double-digit leads in each of the first two games, but bounced back in a major way in Game 3, leading the entire way en route to its first win of the series. With Gordon Hayward back in the lineup, the Celtics have to feel confident about their ability to get back in this series.

Miami, however, has shown plenty of toughness throughout its surprising playoff run, and doesn’t figure to be knocked off track by one loss. But even though the Heat will be eager to take full control of this series, it has to be slightly concerning for them that they’ve fallen down by double digits in every game so far.

Viewing Information

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN I Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Celtics -3 | Over/Under: 210.5 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: Boston is down 2-1 heading into Game 4, but could easily be up 3-0 with a chance to complete a sweep. In the 149 minutes played this series, the C’s led a staggering 102 of them. So while they’re still in a hole, there’s plenty of reasons for optimism in their locker room, especially with Gordon Hayward back in the lineup. After missing a month with a sprained ankle, the versatile forward returned to action in Game 3, coming off the bench to play 30 minutes.

Heat: In most circumstances, a team leading a series 2-1 would have to feel quite confident about their chances to advance — and knowing the Heat, they probably do. But even so, the circumstances surrounding the first three games of this series make it clear that Miami still has plenty of work to do to advance to its first Finals since 2014. They’ll need Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic to step up in Game 4, after the duo combined for only 28 points in Game 3.

Game Prediction, Picks

The Celtics enter this game as slight favorites, and it’s hard to argue with that after the way they took care of business in Game 3. They’ve been the better team for most of the series, and with Hayward back, we’re rolling with them.

