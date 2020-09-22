The Best broken season 15 decks to wreck your opponents in Clash Royale are here! And they might be easier to play than you may think!

Maybe you’re looking to make Season 15 your best yet. Maybe you’re looking to best your clanmates in friendly battles. Or, maybe you’re just looking to spice things up again because the game can get a bit boring at times. Whichever it is, here are our 3 picks for the best broken season 15 decks in CR this season!

Best broken season 15 decks #1: Mega Hogs go fishing!

Deck: Mega Knight, Royal Hogs, Musketeer, Heal Spirit, Fireball, Fisherman, Barb Barrel, Skeleton Dragons. The avg. elixir cost of the deck is 3.8.

As wacky as that deck name sounds, this is one of strongest decks in-game right now. The Royal Hogs Heal Spirit pushes are still just as effective in spite of the heal spirit nerf. Meanwhile, the musky fish boy combo is a brick wall for your opponent. Also, fireball and barb barrel are excellent clutch spells to use. The skeleton dragons are versatile and a great support in attack as well as defence.

However, the MVP of this deck is the Mega Knight. Just keeping pushing and playing with your other 7 cards in single elixir unless they give you Mega Knight value. Once they do, drop it down with a huge positive elixir trade. From double & triple elixir onwards, keep building big beat down pushes with the MK in the back.

Check out CWA’s pro guide to the deck here.

#2: The Lavaloon Miner triple threat.

Deck: Lava Hound, Balloon, Miner, Skeleton Dragons, Zap, Inferno Dragon, Barbarians, Arrows. The avg. cost of this deck is 4.1.

Ever since three consecutive miner nerfs over the last 6 months, miner control and lava miner have died. So, its had been taken by this hybrid which is dominating the Season 15 meta.

The deck has great capability of handling defence during offence. You can use your miner to tank for the ballon in case the lava dies. Inferno Towers cannot stop this deck at all. The zap miner combo leads to too many distractions. Barbs can stop any big tank and miner can be used for emergencies in defence.

#3: Mortar Skeleton Barrel Bait.

Deck: Mortar, Skeleton Barrel, Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Fireball, Knight, Musketeer, Log. The avg. cost is 3.1.

This is probably the 3rd time that we’ve covered this deck this season. For good reason too! It is easily the most popular and balanced deck in the game this season. However, the best thing about the deck is that you do not need to be a Mortar God to play this one. In fact, it is a really simple deck that someone with no mortar experience can play too. The Mortar is just great for defence. Knight Musky combos are OP whenever you use them. Also, the Skeleton Barrel can put your enemy in really awkward positions. This is an excellent deck to make your opponent feel uncomfortable.

Check out CWA’s pro guide to playing Mortar Bait here.

We’ve intentionally tried to steer clear of wacky decks. That’s because we want you guys to get consistent results from the decks, which wacky decks, of course, cannot do.

