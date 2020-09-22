In a moment of utter comedic brilliance, Stephen A Smith remarked on this morning’s First Take that ‘if anything Anthony Davis has proved that he’s not a LA Clipper’.

The Los Angeles Clippers have become the butt of everyone’s jokes now. Their meltdown against the Nuggets was so shocking and unexpected that people have resorted to taking the mickey out of them practically every chance they get.

News of dissension in their locker room has not improved their state in any way whatsoever.

Stephen A Smith’s tongue in cheek comment praising Anthony Davis and lambasting Clippers

Stephen A is one of those larger than life television personalities with their unique style of getting their point across. He’s quite often wrong at analysing plays or talking basketball in-depth.

But the man never misses a chance to display his charisma and appeal as a sportscaster and a TV show host.

Just speaking truth Posted by Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Stephen A had a field day on the show following the Clippers’ elimination. He had the time of his life sipping coffee while tearing Max Kellerman’s pre-series takes about Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers apart.

It was quite the performance from him that day, showing up to own his co-host on the show like that. You could almost have felt sorry for the guy.

Anthony Davis’s buzzer beater to take the game from the Denver Nuggets was the first game winner off a 3-pointer by a Laker since Robert Horry.

The quality of his shot, which swished through the net like butter, was like any great scoring guard in the league. AD has risen to the occasion on both ends of the floor magnificently for the Lakers.