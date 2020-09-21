Description: WOL Vs MCI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Manchester City begin their season today as the club looks to bounce back from an agonising title defence.

Clearly playing second fiddle to Liverpool last season, Manchester City will be looking to return stronger than ever in this edition of the Premier League. Ending up a solid 15 points behind Liverpool in second place in the 2019-20 campaign, Manchester City were eventually bundled out of the Champions League as well.

It was a defeat which epitomised the side’s howler of a season the last time around. The defence crumbled all throughout the season to see the club to see the side stutter in form to persistently the keep playing chase up to eventual champions Liverpool.

The lacklustre and abject nature of that season is bound to have massively hurt this City side which prides itself on its clinical and efficient brand of football. With Ake and Torres in its ranks for this season, City are set to come out hammer and tongs as they look to remind everyone of their sprawling calibre and why they will be outright favourites for this season’s title.

WOL Vs MCI Fantasy Probable Winner

City couldn’t have asked for a worse encounter to throw open the doors of their 2020-21 season though. Taking to the league after a week’s delay, the club already finds itself six points behind Liverpool.

And it’s a deficit which won’t be the easiest for the side to erase come the team’s league opener. Up against a Wolverhampton outfit who defeated them twice last term, City are bound to have a tough time out in the middle today.

This will be a cracker with the hosts being in impeccable touch in their bastion against clubs hailing from the top 6. Its City’s sparkling attack which should work in their favour though and see them just about stumble to a win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Johnny is nursing an injury, one which will keep him out for a lengthy period for Wolverhampton.

Aguero and Silva are both out pertaining to injuries.

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Traore, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Podence, Jimenez, Neto

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Wolverhampton Vs Manchester City

Date And Time: 22nd September, Monday- 12:45am IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Wolverhampton

Manchester City

Bygone Encounter

Sheffield United Vs Wolverhampton: 0-2

Goal-Keeper

Rui Patricio (8.5) from Wolverhampton will be inducted in our outfit as the goal-keeper for this encounter. The shot stopper has ever since his foray into the Premier League emerged as a rock in goal for the club with his worldclass skill set seeing him bolster the side’s defensive gameplan.

Defenders

In dire need of a CB after failing to plug the gap last season, Manchester City decided to go out for relegated Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake (8.5). The fact that they ended up shelling out 40 million pounds for a relegated player speaks about the kind of faith they have earmarked in the defender.

We have him and counterpart, Aymeric Laporte (8.5) be inducted in our side for the upcoming affair along with fullback Kyle Walker (8) with City holding a slight edge in the defensive docket.

The hosts will meanwhile see wingback, Fernando Marcal (8) being indulged in by us after a solid outing for the club in both attack and defence the last time around.

Midfielders

In a season riddled with lopsided performances, Kevin de Bruyne’s (10) sensational season stood way above everything else that happened at Manchester City. The midfielder was in electric touch, raking up over 20 assists in the campaign as he came alive to show everyone why he’s held in such high esteem.

Riyadh Mahrez (9.5) had a solid season as well for the club, contributing over 15 goals and assists to see him become the second pick from the club. Wolverhampton on the other hand see the singular pick make an advent into our setup.

Midfielder Joao Moutinho’s (9) ability to keep the ball moving quickly for the club will see him be unearthed by us from the home team.

Strikers

Ending up with 20 goals last season, Raheem Sterling (10) saw him finish as Manchester City’s top scorer. Slotting in next to him is Gabriel Jesus (9.5) who is set to get an extended outing for the club with Aguero set to be on the sidelines for roughly two months.

Raul Jimenez (10) needed no time to hit the ground running for Wolverhampton. The striker scored inside the first six minutes of the club’s first outing of the season, a goal which makes him a must have pick for us today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

KDB’s 22 assists last season see him captain our side while Sterling is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Rui, Walker, Laporte, Ake, Kevin, Mahrez, Joao, Sterling, Jesus, Raul

