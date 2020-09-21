Frank Vogel praises Anthony Davis’s game winning buzzer beater, calling it a Kobe-esque shot. The Lakers are now 2-0 up in the WCF.

In one of the most entertaining games of the 2020 Playoffs, Anthony Davis raises up for 3 on the left wing, and drains it to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-103.

The nail biting finish and clutch bucket by Anthony Davis was quite reminiscent of the vintage Kobe Bryant buzzer beaters and Head Coach Frank Vogel made sure to point that out to his players in the locker room.

Frank Vogel’s calls Davis’s shot, “Mamba shot”.

In his postgame speech in the locker room, Frank Vogel makes sure to let his players know that AD’s shot was identical to the ones the late Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant used to hit on a regular basis.

Vogel proclaimed, “The game culminated in a Mamba shot. That was Mamba right there.”

“That was Mamba right there.” Vogel’s postgame speech after AD’s game-winner 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/CV2KZqsr9F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

The Lakers players were all smiles upon hearing this touching speech by Frank Vogel, and resulted in cheers from his players and they felt motivated too.

Vogel continued to build upon his comparision in his postgame presser, saying, “That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’s buzzer-beater in Game 2 win over Nuggets: “That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit. … That’s a Mamba shot.” pic.twitter.com/oib6erksOM — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

How identical was Anthony Davis’s shot to a Kobe Bryant buzzer beater?

Kobe Bryant was known to be one of the clutchest players in the history of the NBA. However, he was also one of the first players to regularly win games by draining a shot from beyond the arc.

5 minutes of Kobe Bryant game-winners. That’s it. That’s the tweet 🐍 pic.twitter.com/4UQZjOpxa3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2020

In the video above, it can be seen that Bryant loved to hit 3s from either wing; and tha is exactly what Anthony Davis did in the last 2.1 seconds of Game 2.

Anthony Davis’s buzzer beater will most definitely go down in Lakers history as one of the most clutch plays, just as Kobe Bryant’s multiple game winners did.