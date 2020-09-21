USA Today



The Pittsburgh Steelers are fortunate to have James Conner back against the Denver Broncos, but there is a plan to make sure the franchise has their No. 1 running back for the long run. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Steelers plan to split Conner’s workload with Benny Snell for this week against the Denver Broncos, this coming after Snell was one of just one of three running backs that eclipsed over 100 yards in Week 1.

Is Conner’s starting job on the line? Conner has struggled with injuries since his Pro Bowl season in 2018, rushing for just 475 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games when he actually was healthy (he missed six games with a shoulder injury). Conner finished with just six carries for nine yards and two catches for eight yards in 15 snaps before exiting the Steelers’ Week 1 in over the Giants with the ankle injury.

Snell, a 2019 fourth-round pick, emerged with a career-high 113 yards on 19 carries in Week 1, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In his rookie season, Snell finished with 426 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for Conner, starting two games. Snell had three runs of 10+ yards in the second half on Monday’s Week 1 win, including a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter that was a career-high. He matched his career best of 20-yard runs (two) with two carries of 20+ yards in the second half Monday.

The Steelers may be set for Snell to emerge with Snell as the No. 1 running back, or wait to see how a 1-2 punch of Snell and Conner work while Conner battles through his ankle injury. Pittsburgh certainly has options in the backfield going forward.