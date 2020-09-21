Description: SRH Vs RCB MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: RCB turn to new pastures in a bid to finally unlock the true potential of their side.

Ever since the onset of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been nothing but a laughing stock. Despite being traditionally bestowed with a bevy of wordclass names, the side has never been able to justify the expectations accorded from such stalwarts.

The last three years in particular have been a horrendous time out in the middle for the side. The last placed finished last year was the side’s second bottom placed finish in three seasons with a 6th placed finish lined up in between those horrendous seasons.

It was hardly surprising to see the massive upheaval at the club following yet another disparaged season. The club not only roped in some fresh faces but opted for a change in tutelage as well with Katich being reigned in to take over control of the club as the side’s coach from this season onwards.

SRH Vs RCB MyTeam11 Probable Winner

Where RCB are still struggling to settle into their grove, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the marquee league. The side has made it to the playoffs on three successive occasions, a side which has been held in high esteem due to its clinical brand of cricket.

They’ll be looking to come hot out of the blocks this season as well and open their soiree with a season opening win. And on this wicket, we envision their spin component doing more than enough to take the side to the two points.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

The first fixture contested at this stadium showed that this isn’t the easiest of surfaces to come out and bat on. The bounce can suddenly vary along with the ball keeping low to make stroke play a tricky task.

The spinners are set to thrive over here with the side winning the toss looking to step out and chase today.

Weather

Akin to yesterday, we’ll be in for excruciating heat.

Chasing Team’s Record

Won: 1 Lost: 3

Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date And Time: 21st September, Monday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: International Cricket Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Wicket-Keeper

Despite departing early last season, Jonny Bairstow still ended up as one of the most pivotal names for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His explosive form with the bat saw him accrue a staggering 445 runs in 10 encounters to make the wicket-keeper a must have pick.

Batsmen

Forming a daunting partnership alongside Jonny was David Warner. The two openers just couldn’t put one step wrong in the league last term with Warner amassing a gargantuan 692 runs in 12 matches to make him an instant pick for us.

Kane Williamson might not have scored at his consistent best the last time around but he came up with runs at crucial junctures for SRH. And with the captaincy burden off him now, we could be back at his imperious best this term.

Royal Challengers Bangalore elsewhere see us opt for a trio from the side. Its one which begins with the pick of captain Virat Kohli with him piling on 464 runs in 14 encounters in IPL 12.

For RCB, AB de Villiers needs to come this campaign. While he did manage to rope in a solid 442 runs in the foregone edition, those numbers were not spread around, a plight which failed to give RCB the fluency they needed in the bating department.

New signing, opener Aaron Finch will complete our set of picks from the side. He could end up being the missing link in RCB’s batting unit, a player whose ability tot go on a rampage will serve the side fruitfully in the powerplay overs.

All-Rounders

Yesterday’s surface showed that the spinners can pull off wickets at regular intervals if they pitch the ball in the right areas. The nature of this surface will see RCB’s Washington Sundar get an extended outing with the ball to see him be inducted in our slot.

Bowling Order

Dale Steyn is going to be crucial to RCB’s aspirations this season. The team crumbled as a bowling setup ensuring his injury last season, a predicament which alluded towards the spearhead’s importance in the side’s ranks,.

Slotting in next to his is legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal owing to his ability to toss the ball up and lure batsmen into going for the false shots. SRH elsewhere see new ball operator, Bhuvneshwar Kumar become a must have pick for us given his ability to change his speed and vary his line and length.

Shahbaz Nadeem joins up with him with the spinner set to perturb a jittery RCB batting contingent.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Bairstow’s sensational form in the series against Australia sees him captain our side while Kohli is the vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

