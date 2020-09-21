Description: SHN Vs JNG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Must win encounter for Shenhua as they look to keep themselves in the clamour for second place.

With Guangzhou Evergrande way ahead in first place, for the rest of the sides in Group A, second position is all there is left to spar for. And the battle for that coveted position heats up today when two contenders go at loggerheads.

Currently occupying the much yearned for spot, Jiangsu Suning know a win for them would all but see them assert themselves of the position. Its not the only reason they need the three points from this though with the club looking to this encounter as a means to wrench out of the ordeal they currently themselves in the midst of.

While the club has managed to keep its unbeaten spin going with the side yet to be defeated in its last five encounters, the two draws its encountered have seen the side lose steam. The four dropped points have bogged them down and seen their push for top spot be curbed.

Probable Winner

What the draws have also done is leave the club a mere two points ahead of third place. A further draw can see the side slip into third, a peril it will be looking to stave with a win today.

Elsewhere, fourth placed Shanghai Shenhua find themselves in a soup as well. The club has not won any of its last five outings in the competition, results which see them make the top four by the barest margins of goal difference.

They have offered nothing across the last couple of weeks, a predicament which will see them being defeated in this one.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Kim and Qian’s absence from the encounter is ascribed to injuries.

Jiangsu will see Yang and Zhang be ruled out for today given their struggles with injuries.

Shanghai Shenhua

Zeng Cheng, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Qin Sheng, Xinli Peng, Cao Yunding, Hanchao Yu, Stephan El Shaarawy, Giovanni Moreno, Baojie Zhu, Stéphane M’bia

Jiangsu Suning

Gu Chao, Li Ang, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Xiang Ji, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Shenhua Vs Jiangsu Group A

Date And Time: 21st September, Monday- 5:05pm IST

Venue: Pro Soccer Academy Base, Dalian

Top Scorer

Shanghai Shenhua

Jiangsu Suning

Bygone Encounter

Dalian Vs Shenhua: 1-1

Jiangsu Vs Guangzhou: 3-3

SHN Vs JNG Picks

Goal-Keeper

With their attack being one of the dreariest setups in the league, Shanghai Shenhua have turned to their defence to try and claw their way out of the pickle they are in. And this shift of focus has managed to serve them fruitfully with the side salvaging a string of draws across the last month.

At the forefront of them letting in a mere two goals in their last three encounters is shot stopper Zeng Cheng to see him be nailed down as our pick for the contest.

Defenders

This is just the fixture for Jiangsu to rediscover their defensive touch. They are squaring off against a setup which has scored a sorry three goals in its last five outings, a number which has seen the club be devoid of a win in those matchups.

We don’t envision Shenhua scoring in this one either to see us opt for a trio of selections from Jiangsu. We begin with Xiang Ji who has popped up with the two assists in his escalated midfield role with the duo of Abduhamit Abdugheni and Miranda partnering him up.

Midfielders

In a side which has yearned for some kind of acumen in attack all season long, the two assists Cao Yunding has registered are a testament to his name. They see him become an instant selection for us today with the tenacious Xinli Peng being brought on as his partner.

Elsewhere, Jiangsu will also see us opt for a duo. In Pengfei Xie and Wu Xi, the side has two midfield operators who can not only create attacking plays but stave off side’s from traversing towards the side’s defence.

Strikers

As long as Jiangsu have Eder at their service, this is a side which can putdown any team in the league. The seven goals the striker has to his name see him be a must have pick for us for the upcoming showdown.

We’ll be roping in Alex Teixeira as well from the club owing to the five goals and three assists he has. Elsewhere, with three goals, the opposition’s top scorer, Giovanni Moreno will also find coverage in this ambit.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His seven goals and three assists see Eder captain our side for today while Alex is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Cheng, Miranda, Ji, Abdugheni, Yunding, Peng, Xi, Xie, Moreno, Martins, Alex

