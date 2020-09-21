SHIJ Vs SHG Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Ever Bright look to halt Shanghai SIPG’s march towards the title of Group B winners

Today’s encounter between first and third in Group B of the Chinese Super League will determine the manner in which this group unfolds. An intriguing contest awaits us in the league today when these two lock heads with the fireworks bound to go off in the clash.

Although Ever Bright look set to finish in third place in the group, a win for them today would see them throw Group B wide open. Also, with just a two point gap separating them and 6th place, Ever Bright know a defeat today could end up potentially send them packing out of the coveted top 4 spots.

However, their aspirations of pulling off a win from the encounter are far easier said than brought into fruition. The club is up against top placed Shanghai SIPG, a team with which two wins on the bounce finds itself sitting with a runaway lead of four points atop of the group.

Probable Winner

Its not just the position they occupy but the manner in which they have dominated the group which has made Shanghai SIPG extremely pleasing to the eye. The side has trounced teams on route to occupying first place, a side which has gone onto lose just one match in 11 fixtures.

And they’ll keep that glistening record intact today as they rake up their third win on the spin from the clash.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Zhang will be injured once again for Ever Bright with the player suffering a lengthy time out from the game.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shao Puliang, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Liao Chengjian, Chen Zitong, Peng Wang, Zang Yifeng, Matheus Leite, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Yang Yun

Shanghai SIPG

Yan Junling, Wei Lai, Wei Zhen, Shenyuan Li, Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Chen Binbin, Odil Akhmedov, Yang Shiyuan, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Ever Bright Vs Shanghai SIPG Group B

Date And Time: 22nd September, Tuesday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Kunshan Stadium, Kunshan

Top Scorer

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic: 7 Goals

Bygone Encounter

Wuhan Vs Shanghai SIPG: 1-2

Teda Vs Shijiazhuang: 1-1

SHIJ Vs SHG Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Everything which has transpired in Ever Bright’s favour this season is due to their defensive setup. Letting in the second least number of goals in Group B, the side has kept two cleansheets in its last three affairs.

It’s a team which has flourished so extensively owing to the services of the gritty Shao Puliang in goal. He has refused to let anything affect him all season long, a player whose resillinace and guile makes him an instant pick for us today.

Defenders

Where we are on the topic of defensive acumen and resolve, we just couldn’t leave out Shanghai SIPG. The league’s sternest defence, this is a side which has given its opponents cold feet to let in a measly 10 goals past it all season.

It’s a defence which we had to heavily indulge in for today’s clash. It sees us rope in a trio from the side, one comprising of Wang Shenchao, Wei Zhen and Fu Huan for the upcoming contest.

Midfielders

Oscar just can’t stop piling up with the goals and assists for Shanghai SIPG this season. He’s played an integral part in seeing his side take shape as the second top scoring club in Group B, a player who has contributed 13 of the side’s 24 goals.

We are going to be pairing him up with Aaron Mooy. The previous Brighton player comes with a wealth of expertise in his kitty, someone who has utilised that to control the midfield for his side.

Ever Bright on the other hand will also see us repose faith in a duo from the side for the fixture. It’s one comprised of the tenacious and plucky Romulo Borges and Wang Zihao, two players more than capable of clobbering down on attacking plays.

Strikers

Top scorer for Shanghai SIPG with the seven goals to his name, Marko Arnautovic was always going to be an instant selection for us today. We have Hulk link up with him with the two forming for a lethal partnership, one where the two move in tandem to rip side’s into shreds.

If Ever Bright are to score even once today, they’ll need Matheus Leite to do what he’s done for the club effortlessly all season long. He’s blown apart the best of defences in the league, someone who has accumulated three goals and five assists to see him nail down his spot in our setup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The five goals and eight assists he has to his name see Oscar be our captain for today while Marko is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Puliang, Shenchao, Huan, Zhen, Oscar, Borges, Zihao, Mooy, Leite, Hulk, Marko

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.