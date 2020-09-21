Sergio Perez: Which F1 team will the Mexican drive for in the 2021 Formula 1 season? We look at his options.

Sergio Perez is a free agent after the 2020 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this year. This after his current employers Racing Point decided to boot him out to get in Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season, and potentially onwards. Vettel will also be made the brand ambassador of the Aston Martin automobile company, after Racing Point morphs into Aston Martin F1 team next season.

What are the options for Sergio Perez for the 2021 F1 season?

BREAKING: Sergio Perez announces that he is leaving Racing Point at the end of the 2020 season #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hw06g8gWmC — Formula 1 (@F1) September 9, 2020

Alfa Romeo F1

The Mexican Perez, meanwhile, wants to continue in Formula 1, a sport where he has eight career podiums. And at 30, he knows he has a lot to give, considering how well Kimi Raikkonen is performing at 40. But ironically, it could be Raikkonen who makes way for Perez at Alfa Romeo, the Italian outfit. Alfa Romeo Team Boss Frederic Vasseur had spoken on the Kimi issue, sounding optimistic of continuing with him.

If that happens, then Antonio Giovinazzi could be asked to make way, but not to get in Sergio Perez. Instead, they are in talks with Perez’s former teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who is looking to make a full comeback to F1. Alternatively, they could go for the stars of F2 – Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Robert Schwartzman. All three are members of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and Alfa Romeo is a sister concern of the Ferrari company.

Haas F1

This leaves Sergio Perez with American team Haas as the most realistic shot of continuing in the sport. One or both of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are expected to end their association after this season. If indeed this is the case, then expect Guenther Steiner to swoop in for Perez, even though the former stresses he is in ho hurry. There is also the question of Perez wanting to drive for a competitive team, something which Force India/Racing Point has been.

Red Bull Racing F1

There is a solution for the aforementioned too – multiple-time season winners Red Bull Racing. This does sound like a long shot, but if Red Bull are ambitious enough, something we see in the Red Bull football teams as well, they could potentially get him in to replace Thai driver Alexander Albon, who has been hot and cold this season.

But with the group company having Thai investments, politics could play out in F1 yet again, something which Carlos Sainz alluded to. Sainz expressed anger at Racing Point letting go of Perez to keep Lance Stroll, the son of owner Lawrence Stroll. Lance, respect where it’s due, has done well for himself so far this season, and is 6th in the overall standings, including one podium.

So this, all in all, leaves Perez with Haas as the most realistic destination, if not an ideal one. But we are taking F1 here, and anything can happen here, especially in the transfer market. If things fall into place, we could potentially see fire-and-ice Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive for Red Bull Racing come 2021.