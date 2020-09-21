R Ashwin Injury Update: The senior spinner had walked-off the ground after getting injured against Kings XI Punjab last night.

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared “encouraging” scan reports with respect to his last night’s injury against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

It is worth mentioning that Ashwin had injured his shoulder during the second match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League after his attempt of stopping a single found him in trouble.

Bowling to Kings XI all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Ashwin aimed to stop a ball which was hit towards his right. Having fallen down in not the cleanest of manners, Ashwin was immediately in pain and eventually walked off the ground using his jersey as a sling. The 34-year old player didn’t take any further part in the match.

Having won a sponsor award for his bowling figures of 1-0-2-2 which included him dismissing Punjab’s Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0) in his first over itself, there were plentiful concerns around Ashwin’s participation in the next match.

R Ashwin Injury Update

The 34-year old player took to social media platform Twitter to share an affirmative development with his fans. “I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support,” read Ashwin’s tweet.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Earlier, Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the matter while speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony and expressed confidence in Ashwin taking field against another of his old franchise in Chennai Super Kings on September 25.

“I briefly spoke to [Ravichandran] Ashwin, and Ashwin said he’ll be ready for the next game, but at the end of the day it’s the physio’s decision. He [Ashwin] is a strong-minded guy, and hopefully he’ll be available,” Iyer told the host broadcaster yesterday.

How Twitterati reacted:

Yay! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) September 21, 2020

Take care and hope to see you fit at the earliest 🙌🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 21, 2020

That’s great news, Ash! Was wonderful watching you bowl yesterday. Come back soon. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2020

Great to hear, the Game Changer. Looking forward to see you bowl. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) September 21, 2020

Should come as a relief for R Ashwin’s team. The way he began with the ball, match could’ve gotten over relatively earlier had he not left the field.#IPL2020 https://t.co/Rd0w1qDory — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 21, 2020

