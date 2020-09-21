Chart-Topping Superstar singer Post Malone has bought stakes in Envy Gaming which makes him Co-Owner of the org.

The artist will now co own Call of Duty League’s team ‘Dallas Empire’ and Overwatch League’s ‘Dallas Fuel’.

From past five years, Post Malone has taken over the music industry.

Winning multiple Grammy’s and selling out stadiums during his tours.

Earlier in the year on August 28, it was announced that the singer has leapt into the world of eSports by becoming part owner of Envy.

The 25 year old artist is known for his love for gaming.

Post Malone and Gaming:

Post Malone also known for his passion for gaming is also a part time streamer on Twitch.

He is the fan of the Battle Royale game PUBG and is occasionally seen on stream playing it.

The singer acclaims former CS:GO pro and full time streamer Shroud and even mentioned him on his stream.

Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire

Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot — Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020

In a press release by Envy, they announced Post has joined the ownership group.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post said. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

The announcement came just before their CDL team Dallas Empire won the Call of duty league.

Hastr0 revealed that he met Post last November at the Posty Fest in Texas.

What this investment will bring?

Celebrities and sporting athletes have invested in eSports.

Michael Jordan invested $26 million in aXiomatic Gaming, the company that owns Team Liquid in 2018.

Drake and Scooter Braun are co-owners of 100-Thieves which was formed by former COD pro Nadeshot.

Steph Curry is also now a part-owner of TSM.

Former Footballer David Beckham also recently announced his investment in Guild Esports.

The esports industry has been on a steady growth, with prize pools growing massively.

The fanbase is growing extensively and more people want to make a career out of eSports.

According to Statista, esports will grow from $973.9 million to almost $1.6 billion by 2023.

Even in the pandemic the industry is growing .

With sponsorships and advertising deals coming through, eSports has great future.