The injury bug made its way around the NFL during Week 2, but specifically took hold at MetLife stadium. The 49ers were in New Jersey to face the Jets and during San Francisco’s 31-13 win, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, and Solomon Thomas all suffered leg injuries. Making matters worse, all of them could miss significant time.

Niners defensive lineman Arik Armstead is one of many who blamed the injuries on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“@nfl fix this trash MetLife turf. 2020 is so wack,” he tweeted after the game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan agreed with Armstead, and noted that it was “as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of”

Apparently, the NFL is also suspect of the conditions at MetLife Stadium. The NFL field operations department is investigating the MetLife Stadium turf, ProFootballTalk reported. According to PFT, the league does take a look at the playing field prior to each game during the season. With the amount of injuries that took place during this game, league is taking a second look.

The new turf that is being complained about was installed during the offseason. Niners players and coaches better get used to it though, because they are playing the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.