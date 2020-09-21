The Las Vegas Raiders have a history of thriving as home underdogs in prime-time games on a national stage. They will get a chance to do so again when they make their franchise debut in Sin City against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from the brand-new Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Last year, the Raiders started their season in Oakland with a victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football as a home underdog, and later did the same in a Thursday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saints will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. New Orleans is a four-point favorite after the spread moved as high as 5.5, while the over-under is 48.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Saints odds from William Hill.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Saints vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -4

Raiders vs. Saints over-under: 48.5 points

Raiders vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -210, Las Vegas +180

NO: The road team has covered four of the past five meetings in the series.

LV: Raiders are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as a home underdog.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints built the core of their defensive front through the draft, with Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins taken in the first round. David Onyemata recently signed a lucrative extension after being taken in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, while former New England Patriots stalwart Malcom Brown was signed as a free agent before the season. Davenport missed the opener with an elbow injury, but his teammates picked up the slack. Trey Hendrickson logged four tackles and a sack while playing 56 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Saints also allowed just 86 rushing yards last week, a shade below last year’s average of 93.9 yards per contest. That mark ranked fourth in the NFL.

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders have worked to provide quarterback Derek Carr with a variety of weapons, and the effort appears to have paid dividends. Josh Jacobs, last year’s first-round pick, looks like a franchise cornerstone. He had 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the opener. Tight end Darren Waller, who received a lucrative contract following a 90-catch campaign in his first season, grabbed six passes for 45 yards.

Free agent pickup Devontae Booker should provide backfield depth. He rushed four times for 29 yards and also had three receptions for 23 yards last week. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor scored a touchdown on his lone reception, a 23-yard grab in the second quarter. The sure-handed Hunter Renfrow, drafted last year out of Clemson, caught two balls for 21 yards.

