Getty Images



Anthony Davis actually struggled to open Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. He shot 3-of-9 from the field in the first half as LeBron James led the way with 20 first-half points. But boy, did he make up for it down the stretch. He scored 22 points the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter that were are all critical.

With 3:03 left on the clock, Davis put the Lakers up by eight with a 3-pointer. Trailing by one with 26.7 seconds left, Davis drove to the basket and nailed a floater to give the Lakers the lead back. And finally, on the biggest shot of the season and his career, Davis delivered. Off of on inbounds play with 2.1 seconds to go, Davis hit the game-winner — a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers are now two games away from their first trip the NBA Finals since 2010, but the series itself is far from over. After all, the Nuggets have come back from consecutive 3-1 deficits in the previous two rounds, and they nearly overcame a 16-point deficit to win Game 2. Davis saved the Lakers from a 1-1 tie, but he’ll have to deliver two more wins to help the Lakers advance. If his shooting touch is as deft as it was in Game 2, though, that shouldn’t be much of an issue.