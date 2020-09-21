Anthony Davis yells “KOBE” after hitting the game winner in Game 2 vs Nuggets, honoring the Lakers legend.

With just 2.1 seconds left on the clock, and the Denver Nuggets up by 1, most fans assumed that it would not be enough time for the Lakers to have a set play to win the game.

However, Anthony Davis takes up the challenge and sprints to the left wing beyond the arc and drains a buzzer beater right in Nikola Jokic’s face.

As all the Los Angeles Lakers erupted in celebration, it can be seen that Anthony Davis yells an all too familiar word as he rushes into the Lakers celebration.

KOBE! Anthony Davis says the phrase after hitting the buzzer beater

The phrase “KOBE!” is synonymous with hitting clutch shots that result in wins; and that’s exactly what Anthony Davis did tonight against the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis said he yelled “KOBE” after hitting the game-winner tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VZ7z7bQQsD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

There was still some doubt about what he exclaimed by Davis did acknowledge that he did indeed yell “KOBE” after the made shot, per Lakers beat writer, Mike Trudell.

Anthony Davis reacts to the basket in his postgame presser, calling it the biggest shot of his career and says that this is what he wanted upon departing from New Orleans.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis on Game 2 winner over Nuggets: “It’s for sure the biggest shot of my career. When I left (New Orleans) I just wanted to compete for a championship. I know moments like this come with it. Especially being in LA, the biggest market in basketball.” pic.twitter.com/5FMsig4n9u — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

How would the Los Angeles Lakers fans have reacted if they saw the shot in person?

Los Angeles Lakers fans were so accustomed to taking a seat in Staples Center to watch Kobe Bryant hit clutch shot after clutch shot.

With each shot resulting in a larger roar of cheers than the last, this helped Kobe and the Lakers carry that momentum forward to finish out the game strong.

It is a shame that this incredible buzzer beater by Anthony Davis was not witnessed by any fans in person, as we can only imagine what Staples Center would look like after the made basket.

This is what LeBron James eluded to, saying he would’ve loved to see this iconic shot happen in Staple Center, to see the fans’ reaction.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Anthony Davis’s game-winner in Game 2 vs. Nuggets: “The one thing I wish AD had tonight with the shot he made, I wish we were playing at Staples (Center). We miss our fans so much. … That probably would have blew the roof off.” pic.twitter.com/lVngMAEIYb — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

Staples Center would have surely erupted, as they did every time Kobe Bryant hit his patented “KOBE!” shots.