Jon Moxley discusses the Wednesday Night Wars. AEW Dynamite and NXT have been involved in a ratings war reminiscent of the Monday Night Wars.

WWE has been the only game in town for several years. Since the demise of WCW, no other wrestling promotion has been able to withstand Vince McMahon’s juggernaut. TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, tried for a while but faded into obscurity eventually.

Also read: Seth Rollins reveals who he wants to induct him in the WWE Hall of Fame

Led by Tony Khan, the AEW has risen as a new challenger to WWE’s throne. They have done very well considering they are still a very young promotion. Their ascension has not been easy however, with scheduling conflicts with WWE’s NXT.

Jon Moxley discusses the Wednesday Night Wars

AEW have done well against NXT and have come out on top more often than not. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley commented on the ratings war between the two promotions.

“We want to keep growing this thing,” Moxley told The Sun. “I don’t stress about it but it’s always good news when we get more people than last week. I don’t decide what time or what night or what channel we’re on so for me, my job is to make sure that the people that are watching have the best experience possible.

“I don’t really stress about the people that are not watching or the channels turned to something else – fing Food Network or fing MTV, NXT or whatever. We wanna keep bringing in new fans – Wednesday nights is becoming wrestling night.

“When I was a kid I watched everything so all the kids out there who are like me are probably flicking back and forth between NXT and AEW which is great because when I was a kid I was flicking back and forth between Nitro and RAW. So what’s happening is Wednesday nights are replacing Monday night. Wednesday is wrestling night for people now.”

Despite the competition, Moxley revealed that he wants his friends in the WWE to do well, when asked about Roman Reigns’ heel turn.

Moxley’s reign as champion has lasted over seven months. During this time, he has feuded with Jericho, Jake Hager, Brian Cage, Brodie Lee and most recently, MJF at All Out earlier this month.

Click here for more WWE News