The headliners for UFC 253, which is streaming on ESPN+ on Saturday night, ran into each other ahead of the fight in Abu Dhabi this week, and a camera crew was there to capture the moment.

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are both undefeated and will compete for the middleweight title on Saturday.

While the two have exchanged some heated words ahead of the fight, the surprise of running into each other seemed to keep the entire thing cordial. In any even, they shook hands and were totally cool with one another, all while remaining masked up.

The one funny moment came when Adesanya said that Costa looked skinny, to which Costa replied that he was “lean, never skinny” while getting a laugh in.

I doubt they’ll be this cordial in the ring, but for now, this was cool to see.

