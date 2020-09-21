Tyron Woodley experienced an excruciating 5th round defeat against Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11. Since the fight night major questions have been raised on the fighter’s UFC future.

After suffering a major blow at the hands of his long term enemy at UFC Vegas 11, Tyron Woodley still wants to hang in there at the top circuit, and is motivated to make a comeback. Woodley, 19-6, is a former Welterweight champion, who is going through a tough phase in his career. The chosen one has lost all three of his previous outings in the Octagon, and what makes matters even worse is that in all these losses, he hasn’t been able to win a single round.

A lot was on stake for the 38-year-old on Saturday, and according to Dana White he failed to deliver, and should now contemplate about hanging up his gloves. However, Tyron Woodley is of a different opinion, and is not ready to leave the sport just yet.

Woodley also suffered a rib injury during the fight, and after the bout updated about his plight.

X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley. He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the gulliotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said. He is back at the hotel resting. pic.twitter.com/onhuYkah0R — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 20, 2020

Tyron Woodley, On His Future

On Monday, Tyron Woodley initiated an Instagram live session, to interact with his fans, who presumably wanted to know about the fighter. In the same session, he addressed talks regarding his retirement, his future and gave encouraging signs. He said, ” I’m not retiring, I’m not giving it up. I’m not switching all my coaches up, I’m not changing the continent I live on. I’m not doing all that.”

Though, physically he may very well recover quickly, but after consuming all that pain in the ring, mentally, it might be a tough ask to come back and perform at the high level again.

