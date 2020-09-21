“I hated the spinner belts” – Rated R Superstar Edge reveals on WWE Untold that his design for the WWE Championship was rejected.

Back in 2005, John Cena won his first WWE Championship at that year’s Wrestlemania. He was coronated with a custom WWE title. It was a gold and diamond crested Championship belt with a WWE scratch logo that spun. The title would be christened the ‘Spinner Belt’ and eventually became the standard design until 2013.

Some fans admired the title for its uniqueness back then. WWE Superstar Edge however, didn’t care for the design. When he won the title from Cena, he was told that he was told that there were plans for him to have a “Rated R” Championship belt.

Edge quickly designed a title that he thought reflected his character. Instead the WWE chose to simply replace his Rated-R logo with the WWE scratch and call it a day. Edge was far from pleased and bared it all on the latest edition of WWE Untold.

“I hated the spinner belts” – Edge reveals his design for the WWE Championship was rejected

“I hated the spinner belts, despised them,” Edge said.

“When they came to me and said, ‘we’re going to do a Rated-R Championship,’ I was like, ‘Right. Let me get to work.’ I went home. I drew up a beautiful championship. I mean, this thing was badass. Then I show up and they’re like, ‘well, no, we’re just going to put your logo in.

‘ I was like, ‘that’s it? Because Edge wouldn’t want a spinner belt.’ To me, this is the one championship that needs to look like a championship, not like some of these hubcaps.”

Edge made his return to the WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble. He fought Randy Orton and beat him at Wrestlemania. The two had a rematch at Backlash, dubbed ‘The Greatest Match Ever’. Orton won the match setting up a finale, However, Edge suffered torn triceps during the match and has been out with it since.

“I was so much more into that”

While Edge clearly disliked the spinner, Cena adored it.

“How I was about the Spinner championship belt– I was much more involved and meticulous about the design,” Cena said. “Where the diamonds should be, the size of the diamonds, the shape of the spinner, the size of the diamonds on the inside of the spinner, where the colored gems should be, the difference in metal, what the leather should feel like. Like, I was so much more into that.”

