The Lakers never miss an opportunity to show their team bonding levels. Davis had something funny about Alex Caruso to say even after the biggest shot of his career.

The Lakers led the game for more than 3 quarters tonight. They almost blew it right at the end, however, conceding 11 points to the marauding Nikola Jokic.

This put them down by a point with 20 seconds to go in the game. The buzzer beating shot from Anthony Davis was as crucial a game-winner as any we’ve seen in these playoffs.

Anthony Davis trolls and lauds Alex Caruso in on-court interview

Speaking to TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, AD was jubilant in his mood following another great outing by him. The first question he was asked about was whether he had any doubt about who was taking the last shot, and he replied saying no.

He revealed it to be an action designed by coach Vogel to get him open. He went on to add that he didn’t want to lose in the Mamba jersey.

Also Read: ‘Takes me 35 seconds to do my hair”: Alex Caruso trolls Ernie over hairline comment before Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2

“This is what they brought me here for, to make big-time plays.” AD on his game-winning three. pic.twitter.com/nK44v2PpK3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2020

Thereafter, he was interrupted by Alex Caruso during the interview just as LaForce was posing him the question about Caruso’s impact.

Davis called AC ‘the GOAT’ for his impact plays and defense off the bench and his energy levels. Davis called him the scrappiest guy on their team.

Also Read: Anthony Davis on why Lakers brought him to LA after insane game winner vs Nuggets in Game2

Davis is also pleased with the depth the Lakers carry, saying his teammates have come up big all through the postseason. He also kept a level head, saying the Lakers have only ‘taken care of “home court”, quote unquote’. All in all, it was another stupendous night for the big man.