Description: GED Vs HN Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Lopsided encounter on our hands today as Group A leaders take on the league’s bottom placed side.

There will seldom be bigger mismatches in the Chinese Super League than today’s impending affair. When Group A toppers Guangzhou Evergrande square off against last placed Henan Jianye, the outcome of this affair will be determined even before the first minute gets underway.

Where Guangzhou are on a four match winning spin, Henan Jianye on the other hand have gone onto register four wins on the spin. No matter their best efforts, Henan just can’t buy a win in the league this season, a side which has done nothing but play the part of mere bystanders.

Thumped 3-1 by Luneng the last time they took to the middle, Henan now find themselves with the solitary win in 11 outings this season. Its safe to say that the side has reached a point of no return, one where every fixture just sees their campaign drag on endlessly, needlessly and aimlessly.

Probable Winner

Where Henan have nothing left to fight for or contribute to the league, things are not so for leaders Guangzhou Evergrande. A win today would seal top spot in their favour, a position the side will be eager to make its own at the earliest plausible.

And this glistening prize will propel them towards the three points with the side cantering to a win without breaking a sweat.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Luo is going to fail to make the cut today with the player suspended for the fixture.

Injured Zhang will sit out the affair for Henan.

Guangzhou Evergrande

Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng, Paulinho, Xu Xin, Yang Liyu, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao

Henan Jianye

​Yan, Yao, Xuan, Cao, Hao, Abduwal, Rosa, Shangyuan, Chow, Jinbao, Ohandza

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Guangzhou Evergrande Vs Henan Group A

Date And Time: 21st September, Monday- 1:00pm IST

Venue: Dalian Sports Center Stadium, Dalian

Top Scorer

Guangzhou Evergrande

Henan Jianye

Bygone Encounter

Luneng Vs Guangzhou: 1-2

Henan Vs Shenzhen: 1-3

GED Vs HN Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Wu Yan from Henan will find a spot in our side for the encounter. The shot stopper is going to be overworked as usual but his saves across the length of the competition sees us entrust him once again.

Defenders

Its not just been the defence which has been at fault for Henan. Their attack has been equally appalling and abject, one which has scored the least number of goals in Group A.

Where their attack has contributed nothing to the side’s cause, Guangzhou Evergrande’s defence has been the mainstay of the club’s gameplan. The team has let in a frugal 9 goals till now, a side deserving of seeing us rope in three defenders.

Given the high prospect of a cleansheet for the home side, we have all of Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng and Park Ji-soo being inducted in our setup.

Midfielders

Where Guangzhou Evergrande have hit the most goals in the group at twenty seven, Henan on the other hand have shipped in the most at twenty seven. It’s a narrative which determines the manner in which this clash will unfold with the group toppers set to wipe the floor with Henan.

Someone who is going to fill his shoes today is Paulinho. The leader’s leading scorer, he’s going to rout Henan’s horrid defence which has failed to show strength or character all season long.

A reason he’s been able to score those goals is due to Yang Liyu. With four assists, Liyu has laid up the ball the most number of times for his counterparts to make him an instant pick from the club.

The bottom placed side on the other hand see us make one assist man, Feng Boxuan the first pick with Tim Chow partnering up with him.

Strikers

Elkenson has ensured that Shihao’s injury hasn’t mattered in the least to his side’s attacking gameplan. He’s popped up with a gargantuan four goals and two assists, numbers which allude towards his radiant quality as a striker.

Pairing him up is the electric Fernando Henrique while Henan will see top scorer with six goals, Henrique Dourado become our final pick for the skirmish.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The eight goals Paulinho has scored see him be our captain while Henrique is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Yan, Park, Zhunyi, Linpeng, Paulinho, Boxuan, Chow, Liyu, Elkenson, Henrique, Fernando

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.