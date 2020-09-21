The Indianapolis Colts may have suffered another serious injury on offense, as wide receiver Parris Campbell was carted off the field in the first quarter during the Colts’ Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell took a handoff from Philip Rivers, and was met by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who hit him hard low around his left knee. Campbell immediately grabbed at his knee and remained on the ground. He had to be carted off the field. The Colts ruled him questionable to return.

Campbell was originally selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product dealt with several injuries during his rookie season, including a sports hernia and then a broken hand. In all, he played in just seven games and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.

While the Colts lost their season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, Campbell was one of the few bright spots for Indy. He led all receivers with six receptions for 71 yards, and was targeted nine times — which was the same amount of targets Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had. Campbell would not be the only major injury the Colts have suffered on offense, as starting running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1 and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season. With Campbell in the locker room, expect either rookie Michael Pittman Jr. or Ashton Dulin to receive more targets.