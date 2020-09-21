Dr Disrespect COD Cold War Alpha : Dr Disrespect is mighty pleased with his first experience of the latest game from the Call of Duty Franchise.

Dr Disrespect is one of the most iconic, competitive and entertaining streamers of all time. After quite a long wait, he finally got his hands on the Call of Duty Cold War Alpha. He was live streaming while the Doc got his first taste of the game on the PS4.

He started off his stream by playing the Satellite map and said that he loves it. Dr Disrespect is also a big fan of FPS games and is slightly partial towards Call of Duty, which is no big secret. Apparently, his admiration has grown for the franchise since he got to test out the latest CoD before it released.

CoD Black Ops is excellent to test your sniping skills, especially in the bigger maps like Armada. The Doc, who loves sniping took full advantage of this. Here is a tweet he shared after his stream. Check out his incredible collateral shot. He was 5 miles away, swimming on water & still managed to put the bullet on the target.

Hit a collateral from 5 miles away while swimming with great white sharks. Not a big deal really. pic.twitter.com/DWW4Crj5lu — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 18, 2020

It is obvious that Dr Disrespect love what the Multiplayer arena in the latest CoD Black Ops Cold War has to offer. He currently has over 4 million subscribers to his stream on YouTube.