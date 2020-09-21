This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

A few days before the start of the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau said his plan for the tournament would be the same as his plan before all of his tournaments since he bulked up during quarantine – he would hit driver off the tees and try to hit the ball a million miles and then go from there.

Many people upon hearing that strategy thought for sure that DeChambeau would have an awful week at Winged Foot, which has extremely tight fairways and rough that goes up to your neck.

Well, as has been the case a few times over the past few months, DeChambeau was the one laughing last as he rolled to a six-stroke victory to claim his first major championship in stunning fashion.

And just like that, golf fans, media and other players were reminded that DeChambeau doesn’t only think differently than most players but he now plays differently than most players and his style isn’t not going to go anywhere. It’s also going to end up winning him a lot more tournaments and likely some more major championships as well.

DeChambeau won at Winged Foot by making history. He only hit 23 of 56 fairways during his four rounds, which was an all-time low for a U.S. Open champion. He hit the ball a mile off the tees, as he said he would, and he did more than enough from the rough to make things look easy down the stretch on Sunday.

Speaking of his Sunday round, DeChambeau finished with a 3-under 67. How many other guys had rounds under par on the final day?

Zero.

Not only did DeChambeau conquer a famed course with his aggressive strategy, he lapped the field when it mattered most and was able to take a casual stroll up the 18th hole with a lead that was absolutely untouchable and a game that was completely unmatchable.

DeChambeau, who totally changed his body by adding about 30 pounds over quarantine, now says he wants to add even more muscle and mass before the Masters in November. He also said he plans to test out 48-inch driver shafts (the longest allowed) because he wants to add even more yards to his ridiculous drives. How much more? He said he wants to go to 370 yards or “maybe farther.”

DeChambeau also said recently that he wants to live to be 130 years old, so it can be tough to believe some of the things he says.

But right now I’m sure not going to doubt any of his plans about his golf game, because this week he showed us all that his strategy is the winning one.

NFL Week 2 Awards: Tom Brady looked really happy on the sidelines during his first win.

Here’s my very not serious GIF-by-GIF look back at the good, the bad, and the hilarious from Sunday’s Week 2 action. Tom Brady was very happy on the Bucs’ sideline during his first win with his new team… and Brett Favre was seen in the stands cheering him on. What a Sunday!

Quick hits: What were the Falcons thinking?… Barkley crushes Falcons… Eagles booed by virtual fans… And more.

– The Atlanta Falcons completely botched an onside kick that led to another terrible loss and NFL fans rightly ripped them for their stupidity.

– Speaking of the Falcons, Charles Barkley crushed them for their embarrassing loss to the Cowboys.

– The Eagles lost to the Rams and got booed off the field by virtual fans.

– Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a hilarious reaction to a reporter swearing on an open mic.

– Someone broke into the Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway on Sunday and threw hats on the field.