Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports



The Denver Broncos have reportedly lost their starting quarterback for at least a couple of games, and maybe even longer. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Drew Lock sprained his AC against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and is expected to be sidelined for two to six weeks. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to help determine the extent of the damage and to see how much time he could miss.

Lock sustained the injury with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter after he was hit by Bud Dupree with Denver threatening to score. The hit caused a fumble that set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown, a two-yard run by James Conner. Lock immediately headed to the locker room after sustaining the injury, and he was replaced by Jeff Driskel. Driskel started against the Steelers as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2018 season and spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions. Despite the Broncos’ plans to keep him inside the pocket, Lock was still the recipient of several hard hits by Pittsburgh’s defense in the first quarter. Lock’s hand was hit by Steelers linebacker Devin Bush on an inside blitz prior to being hit by Dupree.

Lock was in a sling after the game, and he told reporters that he didn’t know much about the injury. All he knew was that it felt “funny” trying to throw the football after the injury occurred. Driskel stepped in for Lock and completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 26-21 loss. He was sacked a total of six times, but did keep the Broncos in the game until the very end.